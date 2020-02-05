West Memphis PD sees drastic decrease in violent crimes, sets sight on property crime reduction in 2020

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (localmemphis.com) — UPDATE: Wednesday night’s meeting is postponed due to severe weather.

Due to severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall projected for this evening, we are postponing tonights Community Meeting. Please continue to watch our page for new date. Be safe and don’t drive unless you have to. https://t.co/61jytnmJjm — West Memphis Police Department (@westmemphispd) February 5, 2020

Violent crime is going down in West Memphis, now the city and police set their sights on decreasing property crime.

Wednesday night, West Memphis police will hold its first community meeting to talk about the progress the department has made with new initiatives and what comes next.

Police and the city report a drastic decrease in violent crime over the last two years.

In 2019, the department saw homicides go down 43%, first degree battery charges down 63% and terroristic acts decrease by 54%. Police credit the results to new initiatives that were put in place in 2019.

Last year, the department created its first violent crime unit. Robert Langston, West Memphis Assistant Chief of Police, said the unit started small with five to six officers before expanding department-wide.

Langston said the unit is assisted by a data analyst who feeds information to officers to get them in front of any crime brewing in the city.

“We implemented a lot of different iniatitives that basically caused our citizens to become more familiar with police to become more friendly with them just to be able to give them more information that we need to kind of keep these crimes down,” Tawana Bailey, the department’s first director of community outreach, said.

Bailey said community outreach has been a goal of the department. They added a 9 p.m. social media routine and a park and walk initiative in 2019. Both are used to remind people to lock their doors and cars to help cut down on crime.

“Over the last year our numbers have dropped dramatically just basically by us getting out more into the community, into the schools and just showing them that hey, it takes a whole team to be able to get the job done,” Bailey said.

While violent crime is going down, the department says property crime is still an issue. Langston said it’s not going up but it’s not going down either.

“So, it’s the people not locking their cars overnight. You get juveniles walking the streets in the neighbors pulling on doors, if the doors unlocked they may go inside and steal a tablet or heaven forbid they take a gun and now we have a gun on the street,” he said.

Langston said the department will continue to work on decreasing violent crime in 2020 but focusing on property crime will also be a priority. A key piece in that will be continued efforts to educate the public.

During the community meeting, WMPD will discuss the progress made and their plans to address property crime in 2020.

“It’s to kind of tell them what we’re doing as a department. What we did last year. What we’re doing this year. We’re still going to work on our violent crime but we’re really going to work on property crime this year,” Langston said.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at River Park Church, 390 W Jackson Ave.