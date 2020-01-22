Wheel tax debate to continue Wednesday during Shelby Co. Commission committee meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) — The issue of whether or not to increase Shelby County’s wheel tax and by how much continues to roll down the road.

On Wednesday morning, the Shelby County Commission is expected to once again take up the debate on a possible increase for MATA funding improvements.

Shelby Co. Mayor Lee Harris first proposed a wheel tax increase in September to increase MATA funding by $10 million. His proposal was to add a $145 fee on the third car of a home or business.

That proposal was met with resistance and heavily debated.

Most recently, the commission debated a $20 increase to the wheel tax. That debate is expected to continue during Wednesday’s meeting.

It needs nine votes in order to increase the wheel tax.

The commission committee meeting is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.