A billion-year-old fossil believed to be an ancestor of Earth’s very first plants was discovered.

The tiny freckles found in a rock in northern China are actually billion-year-old seaweed micro-fossils. Previously, the oldest known fossilized green alga was a mere 800,000,000 years old.

Scientists say the find could hold the key to understanding the origins of plant life on earth. It’s a step forward in our understanding of evolution achieved by stepping way back into our planet’s history.