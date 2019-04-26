Skip to content
WATN - Local 24
Memphis
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Local I-Team
Web Extras
Entertainment
Local Elections
Local Business
Local Good News
Local Cool School
Local Health Alert
Black History
Top Stories
Graceland to hold job fair for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions
Top Stories
Huge crowds enjoy Youth Villages’ 31st Annual Soup Sunday
Video
Family and friends gather for funeral of famed rodeo clown Lecile Harris
Video
FDA approves drug to fight high cholesterol
Video
Greyhound to stop Customs and Border Protection agents from conducting searches on its buses without a warrant
Video
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Local Prep Live
High School Football Scores
Sonic High School Sports Blast
Grizz Nation
Rebels Report
Tigers Den
Vols Country
Top Stories
Grizzlies: Jackson out at least 2 weeks with sprained knee
Top Stories
Memphis Redbirds single-game tickets on sale now, opening night is April 9
Barnes makes 7 3-pointers in Kings’ win over Grizzlies
Tigers claw Pirates, beating East Carolina 77-73
Ryan Newman released from the hospital following Daytona 500 crash
Community
Your Local Experts
Local 24 This Week
Event Calendar
Local 24 Cares
CW 30 Starrs
Pick-A-Pet
Local Memphis Live
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Careers
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
NFL
Eagles lose backup QB Sudfeld and game to Titans, 27-10
Titans put DT Casey, TE Smith, K Succop on PUP list
Officials: 500,000 fans attend NFL Draft in Nashville
Video
NFL Draft Ends: Let’s talk quarterbacks
Texans’ Ryan Griffin arrested for public intoxication, ‘destroying’ Nashville hotel window
More NFL Headlines
200K people flood downtown Nashville for day 2 of Draft
Eddie George wears No. 9 to remember McNair at NFL Draft
Video
Tennessee high school football player goes viral after NFL Draft
Video
Getting Greedy: Browns select LSU’s Williams in second round
Saints trade up 14 spots, draft Texas A&M center Erik McCoy
Dolphins acquire quarterback Josh Rosen in deal with Arizona
Patriots trade up, select Nashville native JoeJuan Williams in 2nd round
Titans owner Strunk vouches for 1st pick Jeffery Simmons
Video
PHOTOS: Best dressed fans of the NFL Draft
Draft in Music City: Former NFL GM talks biggest winners of the 1st round
Video
What's Trending Now
University of Memphis graduate tests positive for coronavirus in Japan
Collierville mourns the loss of beloved rodeo clown, Lecile Harris
Video
Tennessee driver license services
Man sentenced to prison for falsifying over 1,000 lab results used to confirm safety of drinking water
Remembering the victims of Nicky Sutton’s violent path to the electric chair
Video
Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in March 2020
Video
Brandon Webber shot 16 times, including twice in the head, according to medical examiner
Video
Family and friends gather for funeral of famed rodeo clown Lecile Harris
Video
There’s no love for Memphis potholes
Video
Eating big breakfast and small dinner helps burn more calories throughout day, study says
Video
Don't Miss
Malco Movie Mondays Contest
Playhouse on the Square
More Don't Miss
Event Calendar