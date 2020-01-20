Attorney: Chandler Parsons suffers ‘brain injury’ in crash with drunk driver

Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons (31) passes the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The former Memphis Grizzlies player was allegedly driving a Rolls Royce near Brookhaven when the accident occurred.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Atlanta Hawks player Chandler Parsons was involved in a car accident, and his attorney released more details on an injury that may end his playing career.

His attorney, Morgan & Morgan, says he suffered multiple severe and permanent injuries in the Jan. 15 wreck following practice — including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and a torn labrum when he wrecked while driving a Rolls Royce.

The Hawks initially said he had a concussion and whiplash. “A concussion is a mild form of a traumatic brain injury,” according to the CDC.

The attorney said the driver in the other car was arrested for DUI.

“The at-fault driver created utter chaos on the roadway, needlessly endangering the lives of countless motorists; he now stands charged with DUI, admitted drinking, had alcohol in the car with him, passed out after causing a three-car crash at 2:00PM on a Wednesday in a busy intersection, seriously injuring and potentially ending Mr. Parsons’ career as a professional athlete,” Morgan & Morgan said in a statement.

They said Parsons was in “peak physical condition” at the time of the wreck and is now trying to determine if he will be able to return to the basketball court.

“Chandler is having a difficult time accepting the consequences of the defendant’s reckless conduct on the roadway,” his attorney said. “He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health, and at this time, his ability to return to play is unclear. Our focus right now is on helping him make a full recovery, while we also work to hold any and all responsible parties fully accountable.”

In a photo provided by Morgan & Morgan, the accident appears to have happened at the intersection of North Druid Hills and Buford Highway.

11Alive News has reached out to Brookhaven Police for the report.

On Monday, the Hawks said they have no further statement and that his injury includes “concussion/whiplash/associated disc injury.”