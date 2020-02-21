Barnes makes 7 3-pointers in Kings’ win over Grizzlies

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes dunks as Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson, right, watches during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Barnes had a season-high 32 points and matched his career high with seven 3-pointers, De’Aaron Fox scored 26 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Memphis Grizzlies 129-125.

Buddy Hield added 20 points, including four free throws in the final seconds. Kent Bazemore scored 18 as the Kings won their fourth straight against the Grizzlies at home.

De’Anthony Melton scored 24 and Ja Morant had 19 for the Grizzlies.

Barnes made his first four shots and eight of 10 while going 6 for 6 on 3s in the first half, including a buzzer beater that made it 70-61.