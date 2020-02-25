Clippers snap 3-game skid with 124-97 rout of Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points, Montrezl Harrell added 22 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 124-97 rout of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Leonard had 14 points in the first quarter as the Clippers roared out to a 26-point lead.

Ja Morant had 16 points and Josh Jackson scored 14 for Memphis, which has dropped three straight to fall under .500.

Marcus Morris Sr. got his first start with Los Angeles and had 13 points.

The Clippers used their 29th different starting lineup this season.