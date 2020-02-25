Clippers snap 3-game skid with 124-97 rout of Grizzlies

Grizz Nation

by: , JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points, Montrezl Harrell added 22 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 124-97 rout of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Leonard had 14 points in the first quarter as the Clippers roared out to a 26-point lead. 

Ja Morant had 16 points and Josh Jackson scored 14 for Memphis, which has dropped three straight to fall under .500.

Marcus Morris Sr. got his first start with Los Angeles and had 13 points.

The Clippers used their 29th different starting lineup this season.

  • Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, shoots as Memphis Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas, left, tried to get by Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, below, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward JaMychal Green defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Clippers forward JaMychal Green, left, shoots as Memphis Grizzlies center Gorgui Dieng defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 124-97. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell, top, dunks as Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, left, and guard Ja Morant watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, right, drives by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr., right, shoots as Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 124-97. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

©TEGNA Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

What's Trending Now

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Event Calendar