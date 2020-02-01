Grizzlies’ 4-game win streak ends in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (localmemphis.com) – The Grizzlies’ 4-game win streak is over, thanks to the Pelicans.

The Grizz, who were playing without Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marko Guduric who were serving a league-issued one-game suspension for coming off the bench in a skirmish at the end of the New York Knicks game Wednesday, lost 139-111 Friday to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 18 points and 8 rebounds, and Ja Morant added 16 points in the loss.

The Grizzlies fell one game under .500, and are now 24-25 on the season. Their next game is Monday at FedExForum against the Detroit Pistons.