Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (6) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Memphis Grizzlies have started a new winning streak.

The home team beat the Detroit Pistons 96-82 Monday night at FedExForum.

The Grizz were led by center Jonas Valanciunas with 26 points and 17 rebounds, while Dillon Brooks added 15 points and 5 assists.

The Grizzlies climbed back to .500 on the year, evening their record to 25-25 after winning 5 out of the last 6 games. Their next game is Wednesday in Dallas against the Mavericks.