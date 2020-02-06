Grizzlies beat Mavericks 121-107

DALLAS, Texas (localmemphis.com) – On a night when basketball fans were talking about who will *not* be on the Memphis Grizzlies any more, the team let their play do their talking Wednesday.

The Grizzlies beat the Dallas Mavericks 121-107 behind 21 points from Ja Morant.

The game was played as reports that Andre Iguodala was traded from the Grizzlies to the Miami Heat. Dallas was without their best player, NBA All-Star Luka Doncic.

The Grizz improved to 26-25 on the year. Their next game is Friday against the 76ers in Philadelphia.