MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Memphis Grizzlies blazed a trail to a win against the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday night at the FedExForum, 111-104

Brandon Clarke led the Grizz with 27 points and 6 rebounds. Ja Morant added 20 points and 9 assists, while Jonas Valanciunas scored 12 points and snagged 18 rebounds.

The Grizzlies are now 28-26 on the year. Their next game is against the Kings in Sacramento Feb. 20, after the All-Star break.