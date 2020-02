Memphis Grizzlies’ Jonas Valanciunas (17) goes up for a dunk past Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (localmemphis.com) – Philadelphia showed no love to Memphis Friday night where the Grizzlies fell to the 76ers 119-107 in the City of Brotherly Love.

Final stats 📈



Ja: 15 points | 6 a | 3 reb

Jonas: 14 points | 10 reb

Tyus: 13 points | 7 a

Brandon: 11 points | 5 reb

Dillon: 9 points | 4 reb

Yuta: 9 points

Marko: 9 points

Josh: 8 points — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 8, 2020

Ja Morant led the Grizz with 15 points and 6 rebounds.

Memphis is now and even 26-26 on the year. Their next game is in Washington, D.C. Sunday against the Wizards.