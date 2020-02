BOSTON, Mass. (localmemphis.com) – The Grizzlies road trip to Beantown didn’t add up to a hill of beans after losing to the Boston Celtics 119-95 Wednesday night.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Jaren Jackson, Jr. and Solomon Hill chipped in 13 each. Star point guard Ja Morant was held to just 2 points on 1-5 shooting.

The Grizzlies are now 20-24 on the season. Their next game is in Detroit Friday against the Pistons.