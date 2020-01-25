Grizzlies grind Pistons for win in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (localmemphis.com) – The Memphis Grizzlies wore down the Pistons for a 125-112 win in Detroit Friday night.

Jaren Jackson, Jr. led the Grizzlies in scoring with 29 points, and Dillon Brooks dropped in 27. Ja Morant added 16 points and 12 assists.

Former University of Memphis star Derrick Rose paced the Pistons with 22 points.

The Grizzlies improved to 21-24 on the year and still hold the 8th playoff spot in the Western Conference. Their next game is Sunday afternoon at FedExForum against the Phoenix Suns.