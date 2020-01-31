Grizzlies players Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marko Guduric suspended, Jae Crowder fined

Memphis Grizzlies’ Jae Crowder (99) leaves the court after a fight broke out during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in New York. The Grizzlies won 127-106. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – The Grizzlies will be shorthanded when they play the Pelicans in New Orleans Friday night.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marko Guduric of the Memphis Grizzlies and Knicks guard Elfrid Payton were suspended one game without pay by the NBA for their roles in an altercation between the teams.

New York’s Marcus Morris also was fined $35,000 not only for his role on the court but for his comments afterward. He said Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder played with “feminine tendencies.” Crowder was fined $25,000 for escalating the skirmish with 48 seconds left in the Grizzlies’ 127-106 victory at Madison Square Garden.

Jackson and Guduric left the bench during the altercation, an automatic one-game ban.