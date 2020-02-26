Grizzlies rookie Brandon Clarke out with injured quadriceps

World forward Brandon Clarke, of the Memphis Grizzlies, dunks against the U.S. during the first half of the NBA Rising Stars basketball game in Chicago, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis rookie forward Brandon Clarke hurt his right quadriceps and will be re-valuated in two weeks.

The Grizzlies updated Clarke’s status Tuesday night. Clarke left a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers after playing only three minutes with what was called hip soreness.

The Grizzlies said further tests showed an injury to Clarke’s right quadriceps.

The Grizzlies already are without Jaren Jackson Jr. after he sprained his left knee in Friday night’s loss to the Lakers and will be re-evaluated within two weeks.