Grizzlies whack Knicks 127-106 to win their 4th game in a row

NEW YORK (localmemphis.com) – Start spreading the news: the Memphis Grizzlies are on a roll.

Seven Grizzlies scored in double figures as the Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 127-106 in New York’s famed Madison Square Garden Wednesday night.

Dillon Brooks led the Grizz with 27 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Ja Morant chipped in 18 points and handed out 10 assists.

Final Stats 📊@dillonbrooks24 : 27 points @CJC9BOSS : 18 points | 8 reb @JaMorant: 18 points | 10 assists @brandonclarke23: 17 points | 5 reb@JValanciunas: 12 points | 13 reb @1Tyus: 12 points | 4 a @jarenjacksonjr: 10 points

Marko: 5 points #GrzNxtGen — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 30, 2020

win win win win. pic.twitter.com/PlS4FJRZPV — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 30, 2020

The Grizzlies now are an even 24-24 on the year. Their next game is Friday against the Pelicans in New Orleans.