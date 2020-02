Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives against New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – All good things must come to an end.

The Memphis Grizzlies 7-game win streak came to a screeching halt Monday with a 126-116 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at the FedExForum.

Dillon Brooks led the Grizz in scoring with 31 points.

The Grizzlies, who now are 20-23 on the year, next play the Boston Celtics Wednesday in TD Garden.