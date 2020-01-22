Memphis Grizzlies’ star rookie guard Ja Morant featured in Nike shoe commercial

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks to pass the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis Grizzlies fans know the basketball wizardry star rookie guard Ja Morant displays on the court. Now, his reach is expanding.

Morant was featured in just-released Nike shoe commercial. The athletic shoe and clothing giant released a video Tuesday on Instagram promoting its Nike Adapt BB 2.0 basketball shoes. In the video, Morant shows off his exceptional basketball-handling skills.

The release date of the shoe is February 16, the same date of the NBA All-Star Game.

WATCH COMMERCIAL HERE: https://www.instagram.com/p/B7lnPA_lT3o