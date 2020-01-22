Memphis Grizzlies’ star rookie guard Ja Morant featured in Nike shoe commercial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis Grizzlies fans know the basketball wizardry star rookie guard Ja Morant displays on the court. Now, his reach is expanding.
Morant was featured in just-released Nike shoe commercial. The athletic shoe and clothing giant released a video Tuesday on Instagram promoting its Nike Adapt BB 2.0 basketball shoes. In the video, Morant shows off his exceptional basketball-handling skills.
The release date of the shoe is February 16, the same date of the NBA All-Star Game.
WATCH COMMERCIAL HERE: https://www.instagram.com/p/B7lnPA_lT3o