Memphis Grizzlies win exciting, dunk-filled game against the Cleveland Cavaliers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – It’s Ja’s world, and we’re just living in it.

Memphis Grizzlies star rookie guard Ja Morant energized the crowd at FedExForum with highlight-reel dunks and dimes, dropping in 16 points and tossing 8 assists to help lead the Grizz to a 113-109 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night.

Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies in scoring with 26 points, and Jonas Valanciunas snagged 18 rebounds in a winning cause.

The Grizzlies improved to 20-22 on the season. Their next game is Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans in the FedExForum.