Memphis vs. Errbody: Grizzlies fans, sports world reacts to Iguodala trade drama

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Grizz Nation is a trending topic this week. One player was on the roster, getting paid millions to sit out games, and he made waves with the team’s young players. Wednesday night, Andre Iguodala was traded to the Miami Heat, according to multiple published reports.

Yet before the deal, the player’s drama with the Grit and Grind franchise all spilled out on social media, causing inter-lapping conference drama.

Like always…it’s Memphis vs. Errbody. This time?

“To Andre’s case he made a decision,” said 92.9 FM Sports Radio producer, Brad Carson. “The decision is he doesn’t want to play in Memphis.”

The Grizzlies versus Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry and his former teammate Andre Iguodala.

Who was on the Memphis Grizzlies roster but never stepped foot on the court to play all season.

“We don’t want him, we’re doing just fine,” said Grizzlies Fan. “Grizzlies are in the playoffs he wanted to play on a playoff team. We got a playoff team.”

Carson had a lot to say leading up to Wednesday’s trade deal.

“You get paid $17 million to not show up for work and the franchise is actually had the franchise had this discussion where they’re sort of working through it,” said Carson. “You’re the problem.”

That ‘problem’ catapulted onto timelines and radio airwaves.

When Grizz player Dillon Brooks said publicly, he couldn’t wait to trade the ‘ghost player’ to show him what Memphis was about.

Next, came the twitter clapbacks.

“You’ve got Steph Curry tweeting pictures of Andre Iguodala holding a champ trophy then you’ve got Ja Morant sub-tweeting or replying with a picture or Kevin Durant saying yeah he was a role player on your team but this was the guy who got you those championships.”

“You mess with Ja, you mess with Memphis,” said Bryce Groeschell.

Daily Memphian sports columnist Geoff Calkins says Memphis players standing up for the Grizzlies franchise is appreciated by fans.

“It helps solidify the emotional connection between a team and a city,” said Calkins.