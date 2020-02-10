Morant posts 1st triple-double as Grizzlies drop Wizards

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) goes to the basket next to Washington Wizards forward Moritz Wagner, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

(AP) – Ja Morant had 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double to help the Memphis Grizzlies overcome poor 3-point shooting in a 106-99 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Morant scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter as Memphis closed the game on a 22-8 run. Kyle Anderson added 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 14 to help the Grizzlies win despite shooting 5 of 32 from beyond the arc.

Bradley Beal scored 26 points for Washington.

The Wizards led by as many as 12 early but shot 4 of 26 in the fourth quarter.