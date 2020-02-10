Morant posts 1st triple-double as Grizzlies drop Wizards

Grizz Nation

by: , IAN QUILLEN Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) goes to the basket next to Washington Wizards forward Moritz Wagner, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

(AP) – Ja Morant had 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double to help the Memphis Grizzlies overcome poor 3-point shooting in a 106-99 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Morant scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter as Memphis closed the game on a 22-8 run. Kyle Anderson added 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 14 to help the Grizzlies win despite shooting 5 of 32 from beyond the arc.

Bradley Beal scored 26 points for Washington.

The Wizards led by as many as 12 early but shot 4 of 26 in the fourth quarter.

  • Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) gestures after a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Washington. The Grizzlies won 106-99. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuta Watanabe (18) and Washington Wizards guard Jerome Robinson, left, battle for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) goes to the basket next to Washington Wizards forward Moritz Wagner, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) looks to pass next to Washington Wizards forward Moritz Wagner, center right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) shoots against Washington Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas, right, and Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi, left, battle for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) sticks his tongue out on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Washington Wizards forward Isaac Bonga (17) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., bottom, battle for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

©TEGNA Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

What's Trending Now

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Event Calendar