Rockets blast shorthanded Grizzlies

HOUSTON, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis, we have a problem.

The shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies took a beating at the hands of the Houston Rockets Wednesday night, losing 140-112 at the Toyota Center.

Dillon Brooks paced the Grizz with 22 points, and Jonas Valanciunas dropped in 16 points and snagged 12 rebounds, which was the 27th double-double of the season for the Grizzlies center.

The Rockets were led by Russell Westbrook and James Harden, who combined for 63 points.

The Grizzlies played without Jaren Jackson Jr, who has a sprained left knee and Brandon Clarke, who is recovering from a right quadriceps injury.

The Grizzlies fell to 28-30 on the year, while the Southwest Division-leading Rockets improved to 38-20. Memphis’ next game is Friday against the Sacramento Kings at the FedExForum in downtown Memphis.

