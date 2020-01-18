Tony Allen joins Memphis Hustle staff as player development coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Grizzlies’ “Core Four” is a fond memory, but now one member of the group has a new connection to the organization.

Friday, former Grizz star Tony Allen joined the Memphis Hustle staff as player development coach. The Hustle play in the NBA’s G League, which is an affiliate of the Grizzlies. The basketball team plays its home games in the Landers Center in Southaven.

Allen is affectionately known as The Grindfather for helping to usher in the “grit and grind” mentality the Grizzlies were known for when he played for the team for 7 seasons, beginning in 2010.

