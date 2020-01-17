Memphis high school basketball game ending in score of 110-2 raises eyebrows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A basketball score of 110 to 2 has many people scratching their heads. The question is, did coaches at two local schools make the right call?

Several commentators and attendees they think officials should have stopped the girls game between Whitehaven and Kingsbury Tuesday night.

Fans described the game as a blow out with the Whitehaven Lady Tigers winning and spectators say the two points the Kingsbury Lady Falcons managed were free throws.

“That’s tough,” said Grizzlies player Kyle Anderson.” At that point, I don’t think anybody wants to pay attention to the score or anything.”

After posting the game score to Facebook Wednesday night, Local 24 received a barrage of comments. Many viewers chiming in the game should have stopped. Some blamed the Whitehaven coach and one attendee said the Kingsbury coach didn’t want to use the “Mercy Rule.”

“It is a rule that during the fourth quarter if the deficit is 35 points or more then by rules, it must become a running clock,” said Matthew Gillespie, the TSSAA assistant executive director.

“By about the third quarter, the coach at Whitehaven, they wanted to put in the mercy rule, but the coach at Kingsbury he fanned them off and told them let them play,” said Whitehaven alumni who was in the stands. “He want them to learn a lesson.”

So, they kept playing, with the Tigers learning to stay humble.

On the Kingsbury side?

“You play the way you practice,” said one fan. “There was more coaching than there was playing.”

John Varlas, who covers high school sports for the Daily Memphian, says no one got what they wanted out of the game.

“There really aren’t any winners in a situation like this,” said Varlas. “Whitehaven didn’t play like it normally does. They didn’t enact a full court press.”

One person in the stands said the Whitehaven starters only played the first quarter and a half.

“They used their substitutes and played them probably way more than they have played them in any game this season,” commented Varlas.

Whitehaven fans were ready to see it all end.

“They could have kept playing, but keep the score off the board and just kept it in the books.”