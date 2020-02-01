LeBron James unveils his new Kobe Bryant tribute tattoo

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James unveiled his new tattoo in tribute to Kobe Bryant on Instagram Friday.

The tattoo reads “Mamba for life” with a rendering of a coiled black mamba snake. That’s a salute to Bryant’s nickname.

Also in the tattoo on LeBron’s thigh, the jersey numbers 24 and eight, which Kobe wore over his 20-year career with the Lakers.

The new ink comes from tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia. On his Instagram account, LeBron james wrote, “my brother, rest in peace Kobe, rest in peace Gigi.” Kobe’s thirteen-year-old daughter Gigi was also killed in Sunday’s helicopter crash in Los Angeles.