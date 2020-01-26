A look at some of Kobe Bryant’s career highlights

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tre Scott had 25 points and 19 rebounds, Jarron Cumberland scored eight of his 15 in overtime and Cincinnati rallied to beat Memphis 92-86.

After a Memphis free throw to start overtime, the Bearcats went on an 8-0 run, including a three-point play on Cumberland's only field goal, which came on the fifth foul for Precious Achiuwa.