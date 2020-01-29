Adamsville, TN boy among 32 young fans featured in NFL’s ‘Next 100’ Super Bowl spot

After last year’s wildly popular Super Bowl ad in which the NFL previewed its 100th season, the league plans to honor the next generation with a “Next 100” spot that will air just before the game. The league released a teaser Tuesday.
The ad not only features some of the league’s biggest stars, but it will also show 32 young fans, ages 9 to 13, who will represent each of the NFL teams. For the Tennessee Titans, that’s Jon Canton (JC) Gray from Adamsville, TN.
“The boys and girls featured embody the values of youth football and will officially pass the torch to the next generation of fans and the next 100 seasons of the NFL,” the league said in a statement.
According to USA TODAY, the ad follows 13-year-old Maxwell “Bunchie” Young on a journey across the United States to Miami, where the Super Bowl is being played.
Like last year’s ad, “The 100 Year Game,” which showed players tearing apart a ballroom trying to get the football, this ad has its share of hits and big plays. But this time, it happens across the country.
Players get tackled into hot dog carts, push bulldozers like football sleds, and run over masked parade-goers at Mardi Gras.
“Crazy things happen, things break, chaos ensues,” NFL executive vice president and chief marketing officer Tim Ellis told USA TODAY. “This year, even a few tears are shed.”
Current and former stars of the game who appear include Saquon Barkley, Drew Brees, Brett Favre, Ray Lewis, Christian McCaffrey, Joe Montana and Steve Young. Also appearing are skateboarder Nyjah Houston and women’s soccer player Carli Lloyd. Lloyd made headlines when she was making a 55-yard field goal at Philadelphia Eagles training camp, prompting rumors that she might be asked to suit up for a game.
Here are the other young stars of the Next 100 and the teams they are representing.
Arizona Cardinals
- Devin Manigo
- McKinney, TX
Atlanta Falcons
- Jyden German
- Fort Myers, FL
Baltimore Ravens
- Blakely Touche
- Louisville, KY
Buffalo Bills
- Jesse Jablonsky
- Pittsford, NY
Carolina Panthers
- Elijah Cochran
- Danville, CA
Chicago Bears
- Trenton Mitchell-Stephens
- Henderson, NV
Cincinnati Bengals
- Robert (Bobby) Yang
- Northbrook, IL
Cleveland Browns
- DaJuan Dukes Jr.
- Northbrook, IL
Dallas Cowboys
- Alexa Bibb
- Lavon, TX
Denver Broncos
- Atlas Kroll
- Castle Rock, CO
Detroit Lions
- Judah Slendebroek
- Grand Rapids, MI
Green Bay Packers
- Braylon Backaus
- Black River Falls, WI
Houston Texans
- Xander Richardson
- Pearland, TX
Indianapolis Colts
- Tate St. Laurent
- Indianapolis, IN
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Mattilyn DuBray
- Saint Johns, FL
Kansas City Chiefs
- Ariana Soil
- Lancaster, CA
Las Vegas Raiders
- Madden Williams
- Irvine, CA
Los Angles Chargers
- Noah Bush
- Reseda, CA
Los Angeles Rams
- Gabrielle Raine Perez
- Laredo, TX
Miami Dolphins
- Andrew Finlay
- Miami, FL
Minnesota Vikings
- Brayden Williamson
- Sherburn, MN
New England Patriots
- Stella Hang
- Portland, ME
New Orleans Saints
- Kylie Rondeno
- Spring, TX
New York Giants
- Gage Hornsby
- Pembroke Pines, FL
New York Jets
- Flynn Dannheisser
- Maplewood, NJ
Philadelphia Eagles
- Kate Lindwall
- Denver, CO
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Caden Cadaval
- Henderson, NV
San Francisco 49ers
- Nelso Aau
- Honolulu, HI
Seattle Seahawks
- Kayla Muhammad-Flissinger
- Torrance, CA
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Eric Hopson Jr.
- Riverview, FL
Tennessee Titans
- Jon Canton (JC) Gray
- Adamsville, TN
Washington Redskins
- Nathan Sperling
- Miami, FL