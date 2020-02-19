BIG3 to launch 4th season at FedExForum June 20

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of the championship trophy is seen after the Triplets defeated the Killer 3s to win the BIG3 Championship at Staples Center on September 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/BIG3 via Getty Images)

(FEDEXFORUM NEWS RELEASE) – The BIG3, creator of FIREBALL3 and premier global FIREBALL3 league, announced today that they will launch their fourth season at FedExForum on Saturday, June 20. Games will take place every Saturday all summer long leading to the BIG3 Championship Game on Saturday, August 29.

“All of the cities we’re visiting this season are known to have some of the most passionate and knowledgeable sports fans in the world, and we can’t wait to bring them the BIG3,” said league co-founder Ice Cube. “Whether we’ve visited a city before or if it’s our first time in town, this year fans in the arena will be treated to something special with BIG3 games, featuring our new one-on-one Bring the Fire rule and entertainment acts every weekend.”

The BIG3 will play only in one city on Saturdays to create festivals in each market, a new feature this season that comes following the success and thrill of BIG3 Ballout in Dallas last year. Festivals will include six games in one venue, musical entertainment and performances and YOUNG3 clinics in the community throughout the weekend.

“We’re pumped to bring the BIG3 to new cities and venues for our millions of fans across the country to enjoy,” said BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz.“ Each city we visit on Saturdays will be treated to the hard-nosed, fast-paced on-court action of the BIG3, along with performances from various world class entertainers and YOUNG3 clinics for kids in each neighborhood throughout the weekend.”

This announcement comes after the recognition of the creation and official introduction of the new global sport FIREBALL3 and a series of additional enhancements for the league revealed earlier this year that include: lowering the minimum age to qualify for the athletes from 27 to 22 to continue to increase competitiveness; a new “Bring the Fire” rule that allows teams one challenge per half resulting in an in-game one-on-one with the victor winning the call; no longer requiring professional basketball experience and encouraging the best athletes in the world to tryout.

An announcement with on sale information will be released shortly.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is where FIREBALL3 superstars play. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combined highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.