Hustle flows to 138-121 win over Delaware Blue Coats

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – Points were flowing like the Mississippi River Wednesday night, as the Memphis Hustle cruised to a 138-121 win over the Delaware Blue Coats at the Landers Center.

The Hustle came out shooting, starting the scoring for the night with a long 3-pointer by Yuta Watanabe. Watanabe was hot all night, nailing 8 of 11 three-pointers and finishing with a team-high 40 points.

The Hustle now lead the Western Conference of the NBA G League with a record of 19-6.

Their next game is Friday night against the Raptors 905 at the Landers Center.