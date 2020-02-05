MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – It’s signing day for Mid-South high school football players, and the Local 24 Sports Team is catching up with where the area’s athletes are headed.
At Fairley High School, nine players committed to play at the next level: Curlandus Smith, Jajuan Key, and Christopher Cosby will attend Bethel University. Alonzo Finley Jr. is committed to Arkansas Baptist. Don Sanders, Calil Doby, Anthony Poindexter, and Jalen Harris are all head to Fort Scotty Community College, and running back Terry Wilkins is going to MTSU.
Memphis Head Football Coach Ryan Silverfield talked to Local 24 Sports about national signing day and his first class as head coach of the Tigers.