MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – It's signing day for Mid-South high school football players, and the Local 24 Sports Team is catching up with where the area's athletes are headed.

This is what #NSD is all about.



Today @FreedomPrepAcad held its 1st ever football signing day.



Anthony Walker & Clifton Jackson will play at Bethel. Isaiah Conner & Demario Cleaves will play at Grambling State.



All four were emotional. Classmates cheered them on so loudly. pic.twitter.com/DzjzYhGlw3 — Jessica Benson (@Local24Jessica) February 5, 2020

A big signing day at Fairley High School this morning pic.twitter.com/4U0R1aKf97 — Kevin Barbee (@local24kevin) February 5, 2020

It's signing day!!!! Congrats to everyone signing with schools especially here at my school FAIRLEY HIGH!!! pic.twitter.com/0kwVr9Rl4f — Doc Holliday (@local24doc) February 5, 2020

At Fairley High School, nine players committed to play at the next level: Curlandus Smith, Jajuan Key, and Christopher Cosby will attend Bethel University. Alonzo Finley Jr. is committed to Arkansas Baptist. Don Sanders, Calil Doby, Anthony Poindexter, and Jalen Harris are all head to Fort Scotty Community College, and running back Terry Wilkins is going to MTSU.

Omari Thomas and Jabari Small signed with the Vols early, but they’re still celebrating #NSD20 with the rest of their @BCHS_Saints teammates.



They’ll be signing notebook paper 😂 pic.twitter.com/deaxrYbiaK — Jessica Benson (@Local24Jessica) February 5, 2020

Memphis preferred walk-on Rodney Newsom with the 🔥 jacket for #NSD20. pic.twitter.com/xKfEQYY9Ds — Jessica Benson (@Local24Jessica) February 5, 2020

Such an impressive group of seniors at @BCHS_Saints! #NSD20



Rodney Newsom – Memphis (PWO)

Omari Thomas – Tennessee

Jabari Small – Tennessee

Reggie Neely – Tulane

Marlon Hampton – Austin Peay (PWO)

Christian Thomas – Lyon College pic.twitter.com/6kAzx9MSoU — Jessica Benson (@Local24Jessica) February 5, 2020

Rodney Newsom (Memphis PWO) says he reminds his Briarcrest teammates who are headed to Tennessee that Memphis is the #1 team in the state right now. pic.twitter.com/FTfur4Ij1J — Jessica Benson (@Local24Jessica) February 5, 2020

The @LausanneLynx are celebrating 11 student athletes moving on to play in college, including 5 signing for football today. pic.twitter.com/Yz1ljXg006 — Clayton Collier (@Local24Clayton) February 5, 2020

We are gaining another Gainwell! All is well when you gain a Gainwell!!! SALUTE! https://t.co/2Fw8YTSLC3 — Doc Holliday (@local24doc) February 5, 2020

Welcome big-time DL, @MauriceWhite_ to Memphis! Proud he is a part of the TigerFam! ALLIN pic.twitter.com/UTFT0uBbI8 — Memphis Football (@MemphisFB) February 5, 2020

Officially Signed & Sealed The Deal!! Go Governors 🔴🎩 #FAST pic.twitter.com/LPLOgZPM20 — Marlon “ MJ “ Hampton 🏈 (@MarlonHAMPTON2) February 5, 2020

Memphis Head Football Coach Ryan Silverfield talked to Local 24 Sports about national signing day and his first class as head coach of the Tigers.