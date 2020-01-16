TN lawmakers to consider legislation to allow compensation for college athletes & prohibit discrimination based on coaches’ donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Tennessee lawmakers will consider a bill that would allow college athletes in the state to get paid for use of their name, image, and likeness.

Germantown State Senator Brian Kelsey filed the legislation this week. It would also “prohibit public universities from discriminating against players based on donations by coaches to universities.” Memphis Rep. Antonio Parkinson is set to sponsor the legislation in the state House.

(Find more on SB1636 & HB1694.)

If passed, college athletes in the state would be able to sign contracts with companies for advertising and other uses of their likeness. The provision on discrimination based on coaches’ donations came about following the James Wiseman controversy.

“It’s time we treat college athletes like everyone else in America and allow them to earn money in the free market,” said Senator Kelsey in a statement. “The NCAA and our state universities make billions of dollars off college athletes, and it is unfair not to allow the athletes themselves to profit from their own names and faces.”

The state Senate approved a resolution in May 2019 by Sen. Kelsey calling for the state’s public universities to oppose the NCAA prohibition on compensation for college athletes.

