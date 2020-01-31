Meet the adorable starting lineup for Animal Planet’s 2020 Puppy Bowl

Before the big game gets underway on Super Bowl Sunday, these adorable adoptable puppies will take the field for Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 16: The Animal Planet Puppy Bowl break during the Discovery, Inc. TCA Winter Panel 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 16, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery, Inc.)

The starting lineup is set, the water bowls are filled and the puppies are getting ready to play. That can only mean one thing, it’s time for the Puppy Bowl! 

Animal Planet’s 16th annual Puppy Bowl will take place on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT. 

This year, 96 adoptable puppies from 61 animal shelters and rescue organizations around the country make up the rosters of Team Ruff and Team Fluff. 

Puppy Bowl XVI will also feature five special needs players including Ferris, a three-legged Labrador Retriever mix; two hearing impaired pups, a blind and hearing impaired puppy and one with a cleft palate. Animal Planet promises this year’s edition will include fan favorite elements like the water bowl cam, the puppy kiss cam and slow motion replays.

This year’s roster is the biggest in Puppy Bowl history and features more international puppies than ever before, according to Animal Planet. 

All of the puppies and kittens that have participated in Puppy Bowl previously have wound up being adopted and hopefully this year’s roster will find their forever families soon! 

  • Ferris, a Labrador Retriever, from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Jack, from Love Leo Rescue, California. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Bert, from Rescue Dogs Rock, New York. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Theodore, from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Darcy, from Ninna’s Road to Rescue, Louisiana. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Cafecito, from Miami-Dade Animal Services, Florida. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Linus, from New Life Animal Rescue, New Jersey. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Brody, from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Candy, from Texas Old English Sheepdog Rescue, Texas. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Poppy, from Last Chance Animal Rescue, Maryland. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Wilbur, from Paw Works, California. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Bobby, from Helen Woodward Animal Center, California. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Rooster, from Sanctuary Rescue, Virginia. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Rummy, from Cruzan Cowgirls, USVI. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Granny, from Paws Crossed, New York. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Gina, from Last Chance Animal Rescue, Maryland. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Kenny, from Animal Friends, Pennsylvania. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Huck, from Vanderpump Dogs, California. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Strudel, from Citizens for Animal Protection, Texas. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Starla, from Danbury Animal Welfare Society, Connecticut. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Anise, from Last Chance Animal Rescue, Maryland. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Lucca, from Texas Chihuahua Rescue, Texas and Canada. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Kingery, from Providence Animal Center, Pennsylvania. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Sol, from Cartegena Paws, Colombia. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Papaya, from Shaggy Dog Rescue, Texas. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Mocha, from Foster Dogs NYC, New York. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Daphne, from Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Goldie, from Miami-Dade Animal Center, Florida. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Rhubarb, from Rescue Road Trips, Ohio. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Filbert, a Border Collie, from Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Betty, from Florida Little Dog Rescue, Florida. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Dolly, from Hearts & Bones Rescue, New York. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Coach, a Treeing Walker Coonhound, from Morris Animal Refuge, Pennsylvania. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Portraits of puppies during Puppy Bowl XVI / Animal Planet
  • Sadie, from Paws CT, Connecticut. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Spritz, from Jersey Girls Animal Rescue, New Jersey. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Aspen, from Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue, Colorado. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Lee, an Alaskan Malamute, from Big Fluffy Dogs, Tennessee. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Maverick, from Virginia Beach SPCA, Virginia. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Crumpet, an American Staffordshire Terrier, from Angel City Pit Bulls, California. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Killian, from Green Dogs Unleashed, Virginia. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet
  • Rocky Road, from Rescue City, New York. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. / Animal Planet

