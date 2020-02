File-This Dec. 15, 2019, file photo shows New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) leaving the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins in an NFL football game, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

The veteran quarterback, who holds almost every passing record in team history and two Super Bowl rings, is stepping away.

NEW YORK — New York Giants quarterback & former Ole Miss Rebel Eli Manning is retiring from pro football after 16 seasons in the NFL.

The team tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Manning is announcing his retirement, with a thank you hashtag for the man who brought the Giants two Super Bowl triumphs over the decade dynasty New England Patriots.

The Giants post on Twitter confirmed ESPN’s report that Manning would announce he’s stepping away from the game.