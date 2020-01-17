Can the Tennessee Titans find support in Memphis, or are hard feelings still an issue?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – More than two decades after the Tennessee Oilers first and only season in Memphis, are fans still bitter now that the Titans are one win from the Super Bowl?

While the Oilers waited for a new stadium in Nashville, they planned to call the Liberty Bowl home for two years. But the then-owner instituted the biggest season ticket price hike in the entire league, and Memphians spoke with their feet.

The home attendance during that 1997 Tennessee Oilers season ended up being dead last on average in the NFL.

“A lot of people are able to forgive and forget. They are better people than me,” Greg Akers said.

Memphis Business Journal Editor Greg Akers makes no apologies in his ongoing animosity towards Nashville’s NFL team. In 2012, he wrote a Memphis Flyer series titled ‘Why Memphis should hate the Tennessee Titans’.

“Memphians have pride and don’t want to be told they aren’t good enough,” Akers said.

That’s how Akers felt then-Oilers owner Bud Adams treated the Bluff City during the 1997 Tennessee Oilers season.

Memphis fans hardly showed up at the Liberty Bowl, knowing the team planned to move to Nashville and a new stadium.

Adams’ frustration boiled over in the 1997 home finale, when Pittsburgh Steelers fans overtook the stadium.

“They came in and basically acted like they deserved adulation and didn’t have to do anything to earn it,” Akers said.

Jim Rout, the Shelby County mayor in 1997, remembers things a little differently.

“It was a tough situation because you wanted to go out and see a NFL team, but you knew that they weren’t going to be there, we thought two years, but it ended up one year in the end,” Rout said.

Rout is hopeful enough time passed for most Memphians to move beyond the bad blood and celebrate the Tennessee Titans’ underdog run to the AFC Championship game Sunday.

“I think it’s settled out and I think everybody should be proud of the Titans, and I would hope people in Nashville would be excited about the Grizzlies,” Rout said.

Tennessee Titans fans cheer after an NFL divisional playoff football game against Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans won 28-12. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Bayou Bar and Grill in Overton Square is known as a New Orleans Saints bar, but come Sunday, staff expects crowds to wait out the door to snag a seat for the unexpected AFC Championship game participant.

“To be honest, there’s already people calling, trying to set up – like, we don’t do reservations – trying to set up party tables, trying to sit together, figure out how to do it, we just say, get here early, game starts at 2, 2:05,” Taylor Pfohl said.

To this day, Local 24 News found out the feelings about the Titans in Memphis remains a hotly divided topic.

“Part of it, too, was we didn’t feel like they were invested in Memphis, because they would not show up at the schools, at different events,” Eva Mosby said.

“Let bygones be bygones, everyone get along,” Damien Klingberg said.