Cincinnati rallies, beats Memphis 92-86 in overtime

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tre Scott had 25 points and 19 rebounds, Jarron Cumberland scored eight of his 15 in overtime and Cincinnati rallied to beat Memphis 92-86.

After a Memphis free throw to start overtime, the Bearcats went on an 8-0 run, including a three-point play on Cumberland’s only field goal, which came on the fifth foul for Precious Achiuwa.

The Tigers didn’t get closer than five thereafter with Cumberland making five free throws in the final 35 seconds.

Achiuwa scored 22 points for Memphis, all but two after halftime.