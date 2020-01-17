Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team beats Cincinnati for first time since 2016

Memphis’ forward Isaiah Maurice (14) grabs a rebound as Cincinnati’s center Chris Vogt (33) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – It’s been a minute, but the Tigers beat the Bearcats.

Led by D.J. Jeffries’ 18 points, including four 3-point baskets, Precious Achiuwa’s 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Lester Quinones’ 13 points, the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team beat Cincinnati for first time since 2016 by a score of 60-49 at the FedExForum Thursday night.

The No. 22 ranked Tigers improve to 14-3 (3-1 AAC), while Cincinnati falls to 10-7 (3-2 AAC).

Next up for Memphis is a road game Jan. 22 against Tulsa.