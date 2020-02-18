Memphis Tigers release 2020 football schedule

NEWS RELEASE FROM UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS:



MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The 2020 football schedule for the defending AAC Champion Memphis Tigers was announced by the American Athletic Conference Tuesday. Highlighted by six home games, including Friday, Oct. 16, vs. rival UCF, the full 2020 schedule also includes a road game at Purdue.

Finishing last year ranked 17th nationally while earning a New Year’s Six berth in the 84th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Memphis opens the season with five games in 27 days.

The Tigers play their season opener against Arkansas State on Saturday, Sept. 5. The Red Wolves are the Tigers’ third-most common opponent, meeting for the 59th time in series history.

The next week, Memphis visits Big 10 opponent Purdue in Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12. It will mark the first meeting between the Tigers and Boilermakers, and Memphis’ first regular season Big 10 opponent since 1998 at Minnesota. It will also be the second Big 10 opponent in three games, dating back to Penn State in last year’s Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

Memphis returns to the Liberty Bowl to begin defense of its AAC Championship in the league opener vs. Houston on Saturday, Sept. 19. The Tigers have defeated Houston each of the past four seasons.

The Tigers travel to the state of Texas for two games in a six-day span playing at UTSA in the Alamodome on Saturday, Sept. 26, followed by their first AAC road game on Thursday, Oct. 1, at SMU to be televised by an ESPN Network. The Tigers and Roadrunners will be meeting for the first time.

Following its bye week, Memphis will have had 15 days off before playing host to UCF on Friday, Oct. 16, in an ESPN Network televised game that features the last three American Athletic Conference champions. The Tigers then play host to Temple on Saturday, Oct. 24.

A stretch of three difficult road games in the next five weeks begins at Cincinnati on Saturday, Oct. 31, in a rematch of the 2019 AAC Championship Game, followed by hosting USF in Memphis on Saturday, Nov. 7, and at Navy on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The Tigers’ regular season home finale is against UT Martin on Saturday, Nov. 21, before their final regular season game at Tulane on Saturday, Nov. 28, ending a six-year stretch of Thanksgiving weekend home games.

In the first year without divisions since 2015, the American will have its top two teams play in the AAC Championship on Saturday, Dec. 5, in the top seed’s home stadium.

Five of Memphis’ six home games are on Saturday. Game times and other televised games will be announced at a later date.

A record four American Athletic Conference teams finished the 2020 season ranked in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls, including No. 17 Memphis, No. 20 Navy, No. 21 Cincinnati and No. 24 UCF.

Sept. 5 ARKANSAS STATE

Sept. 12 at Purdue

Sept. 19 HOUSTON *

Sept. 26 at UTSA

Oct. 1 at SMU * (an ESPN Network)

Oct. 16 UCF * (an ESPN Network)

Oct. 24 TEMPLE *

Oct. 31 at Cincinnati *

Nov. 7 USF *

Nov. 14 at Navy *

Nov. 21 UT MARTIN

Nov. 28 at Tulane *

Dec. 5 AAC Championship Game

*AAC opponent