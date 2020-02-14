Penny Hardaway named 2019 Communicator of the Year by Memphis chapter of Public Relations Society of America

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Penny Hardaway isn’t only making waves on University of Memphis’ basketball court. He’s also making a difference in how he presents his hometown.

Thursday, the Memphis chapter of the Public Relations Society of America selected the former NBA star as its communicator of the year for 2019.

Hardaway has used his communication skills to support the city: from keeping Memphis clean, to welcoming passengers into Memphis International Airport, to King Cotton’s Sausage.

He couldn’t be at the event celebrating him because of his schedule, but U of M Athletic Director Laird Veatch stepped in on his behalf.

“We chose Coach Penny Hardaway because he’s been such a great role model for young people in this city. He’s also revived this program, this basketball program that’s a storied program that has really captured the attention again of the Memphis public,” said Peggy Reisser, 2019 Awards Chairman, PRSA Memphis.

This is the 43rd year that the organization has chosen a communicator of the year, including Local 24 News’ very own political analyst Otis Sanford last year.