Tigers bounce Knights with 59-57 win

ORLANDO, Fla. (localmemphis.com) – The Tigers’ visit to Orlando was a business trip, but they still had fun in a city known for its entertainment venues.

The Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team got back to its winning ways with a hard-fought 59-57 win over the Central Florida Knights Wednesday night.

Lance Thomas paced the Tigers with 20 points, and Precious Achiuwa added 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The Tigers improved to 15-5 on the year. Their next game is Saturday at noon at the FedExForum against the University of Connecticut Huskies.