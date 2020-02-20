Tigers claw Pirates, beating East Carolina 77-73

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team has had quite a season, from high expectations at the start of the year to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament, to just trying to finish strong.

The Tigers beat the East Carolina Pirates by a score of 77-73 Wednesday night at FedExForum in downtown Memphis. Precious Achiuwa led the Tigers with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Memphis is now 18-8 on the year. The Pirates fell to 10-17.

Memphis’ next game is Saturday afternoon at FedExForum against conference foe Houston.