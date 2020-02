MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Tigers clawed their way to another win, and this time the Owls were the victims.

The Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team beat the Temple Owls 79-65 Wednesday night at the FedExForum. Lester Quinones paced the Tigers with 21 points, and Boogie Ellis dropped in 18.

Memphis improves to 17 and 5 on the year. The Tigers’ next game is Saturday against USF at FedExForum.