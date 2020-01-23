Tigers lose basketball game by 40 points to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (localmemphis.com) – This is not a typo. The Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team lost by 40 points to Tulsa Wednesday night.

The final hide-your-eyes score? 40-80. The Tigers shot a hard-to-believe 2-21 (9.5%) from 3-point range and 16-56 (28.6%) from the field. Their 20 turnovers for the game did not help their cause.

Precious Achiuwa led the Tigers with 10 points and 6 rebounds.

The Tigers, who currently are ranked #20 in the country, fall to 14-4 on the season. Their next game is Saturday at the FedExForum against SMU.