Tigers lose basketball game by 40 points to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (localmemphis.com) – This is not a typo. The Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team lost by 40 points to Tulsa Wednesday night.

The final hide-your-eyes score? 40-80. The Tigers shot a hard-to-believe 2-21 (9.5%) from 3-point range and 16-56 (28.6%) from the field. Their 20 turnovers for the game did not help their cause.

Precious Achiuwa led the Tigers with 10 points and 6 rebounds.

The Tigers, who currently are ranked #20 in the country, fall to 14-4 on the season. Their next game is Saturday at the FedExForum against SMU.

  • Memphis forward D.J. Jeffries (0) dunks in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Joey Johnson)
  • Tulsa head coach Frank Haith instructs his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis in Tulsa, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Joey Johnson)
  • Memphis guard Boogie Ellis (5) passes in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Joey Johnson)
  • Memphis guard Jayden Hardaway (25) is fouled by Tulsa guard Isaiah Hill (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tulsa, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Joey Johnson)
  • Tulsa forward Martins Igbanu (1) celebrates after scoring in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis in Tulsa, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Joey Johnson)
  • Tulsa forward Martins Igbanu (1) dribbles to the basket against Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa (55) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tulsa, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Joey Johnson)

