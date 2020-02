ORLANDO, Fla. (localmemphis.com) – The University of Memphis has added yet another cheerleading national championship to its already impressive haul.

The Tigers were crowned the 2020 Small Coed Division I National Champs at the 2020 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship in Orlando Saturday night.

The Tigers have won numerous national titles in cheerleading and pom pom competitions over the past three decades.