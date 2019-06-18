Skip to content
WATN - Local 24
Memphis
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Local I-Team
Web Extras
Entertainment
Local Elections
Local Business
Local Good News
Local Cool School
Local Health Alert
Black History
Top Stories
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigating report of someone shooting at FedEx truck
Top Stories
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 15-year-old Mississippi girl
FDA issues warning letter to Jimmy John’s for food safety violations
Sierra Soups issues ‘Pasta e Fagioli’ recall over gluten concerns
Video
Study says Memphis is ranked #9 on list of least educated large cities in the U.S.
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Local Prep Live
High School Football Scores
Sonic High School Sports Blast
Grizz Nation
Rebels Report
Tigers Den
Vols Country
Top Stories
Clippers snap 3-game skid with 124-97 rout of Grizzlies
Top Stories
WATCH: Memorial service for Kobe & Gianna Bryant
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Video
Grizzlies: Jackson out at least 2 weeks with sprained knee
Memphis Redbirds single-game tickets on sale now, opening night is April 9
Community
Your Local Experts
Local 24 This Week
Event Calendar
Local 24 Cares
CW 30 Starrs
Pick-A-Pet
Local Memphis Live
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Careers
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
911
Now you can text 911 when life is on the line
Video
What's Trending Now
Search resumes for missing members of high school fishing team on Pickwick Lake
Video
Body cam captures 6-year-old Florida girl’s tearful pleas during arrest
Memphis man sentenced to 44 years in prison without parole for 2018 shooting of two teens
Minnesota toddler who got world’s most expensive drug walks
Video
FBI raid at State Sen. Katrina Robinson’s home and business draws attention of the Local I-Team
Video
Crosstown Concourse to host 4th Annual Mardi Gras celebration
Video
Cordova man charged with firing at driver in apparent road rage incident
University of Memphis graduate tests positive for coronavirus in Japan
Graceland to hold job fair for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions
Some traffic lights in Memphis ARE synchronized, despite claims to the contrary | VERIFY
Video
Don't Miss
Malco Movie Mondays Contest
Playhouse on the Square
More Don't Miss
Event Calendar