Beth Harwell
GOP candidates for governor tackle crime, sports betting, medical marijuana in statewide debate
Bill Lee on the issues
Candidates for governor weigh in on Haslam’s opioid plan
Diane Black to run Super Bowl pregame ‘stand for the anthem’ ad
Politics play role in fate of medical marijuana in Tennessee
Governor candidate Boyd, wife earned $30M in 2015, 2016
Gubernatorial candidates asked about top education priorities
Seven candidates for Tennessee governor pitch business leaders
Harwell ‘open’ to medical marijuana law in Tennessee
Congressman Diane Black hopes fighter reputation sends her to governor’s office
Governor hopeful Randy Boyd to run 537 miles in 100 days
Governor’s race could be most expensive in state history
Video
Harwell says more listening than talking on 1st day of gubernatorial campaign
Bill Lee hopes ‘conservative outsider’ tag takes him to governor’s office
Tennessee Attorney General asked to consider lawsuit against drug manufacturers
University of Memphis graduate tests positive for coronavirus in Japan
Tennessee driver license services
Collierville mourns the loss of beloved rodeo clown, Lecile Harris
Video
Graceland to hold job fair for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions
Police in Arkansas warn about scam where woman and child ask to use bathroom to steal from home
Video
Street named for former President/CEO of Mid-South Food Bank
Video
Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in March 2020
Video
Collins Chapel Hospital reunion event draws former doctors and patients
Video
Proposed TN “Parental Oversight Bill” could lead to censorship in public libraries, opponents say
Brandon Webber shot 16 times, including twice in the head, according to medical examiner
Video
Malco Movie Mondays Contest
Playhouse on the Square
Event Calendar