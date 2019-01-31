Skip to content
WATN - Local 24
Memphis
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Local I-Team
Web Extras
Entertainment
Local Elections
Local Business
Local Good News
Local Cool School
Local Health Alert
Black History
Top Stories
Justice Sotomayor issues scathing dissent about immigration
Video
Top Stories
Graceland to hold job fair for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions
Huge crowds enjoy Youth Villages’ 31st Annual Soup Sunday
Video
Family and friends gather for funeral of famed rodeo clown Lecile Harris
Video
FDA approves drug to fight high cholesterol
Video
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Local Prep Live
High School Football Scores
Sonic High School Sports Blast
Grizz Nation
Rebels Report
Tigers Den
Vols Country
Top Stories
Grizzlies: Jackson out at least 2 weeks with sprained knee
Top Stories
Memphis Redbirds single-game tickets on sale now, opening night is April 9
Barnes makes 7 3-pointers in Kings’ win over Grizzlies
Tigers claw Pirates, beating East Carolina 77-73
Ryan Newman released from the hospital following Daytona 500 crash
Community
Your Local Experts
Local 24 This Week
Event Calendar
Local 24 Cares
CW 30 Starrs
Pick-A-Pet
Local Memphis Live
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Careers
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Big Game
How to get free tickets to the NFL Draft and top things to see in Nashville
Patriots Defeat Rams in Super Bowl LIII, 13-3
Best of the Best: 2019 Big Game Commercials
Miami ready to host Super Bowl LIV in 2020 after prepping for years
Video
CBS’ James Brown: If greatness defined by rings, Tom Brady has no equal
Video
More Big Game Headlines
Behind the microphone at Super Bowl Radio Row
Video
Reggie Wayne on why it matters if you’ve been to the big game before
Video
Chris Myers: Why the Rams will defeat Patriots in championship thriller
Video
Big Game Bound: James Brown, Chris Myers talk Rams-Patriots
Video
Why Super Bowl pros say Atlanta could be too much of a good thing for the young Rams
Video
Atlanta steps up security for Super Bowl LIII
Video
April the Giraffe makes her pick for The Big Game
ESPN anchor: Fans probably taking Rams coach Sean McVay for granted
Video
Favorite Halftime Shows: MJ, Prince, Bruno, Beyonce most popular
Video
Middleweight champion has best reason to root for Rams
Video
What's Trending Now
University of Memphis graduate tests positive for coronavirus in Japan
Tennessee driver license services
Collierville mourns the loss of beloved rodeo clown, Lecile Harris
Video
Graceland to hold job fair for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions
Police in Arkansas warn about scam where woman and child ask to use bathroom to steal from home
Video
Street named for former President/CEO of Mid-South Food Bank
Video
Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in March 2020
Video
Collins Chapel Hospital reunion event draws former doctors and patients
Video
Proposed TN “Parental Oversight Bill” could lead to censorship in public libraries, opponents say
Brandon Webber shot 16 times, including twice in the head, according to medical examiner
Video
Don't Miss
Malco Movie Mondays Contest
Playhouse on the Square
More Don't Miss
Event Calendar