Memphis woman’s dogs stolen during home burglary
Residency requirements, Super Tuesday, Memphis city budget, and the Memphis housing market are topics on Local 24 This Week
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Justice Sotomayor issues scathing dissent about immigration
Graceland to hold job fair for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Grizzlies: Jackson out at least 2 weeks with sprained knee
Memphis Redbirds single-game tickets on sale now, opening night is April 9
Barnes makes 7 3-pointers in Kings’ win over Grizzlies
Tigers claw Pirates, beating East Carolina 77-73
Crime
Southern Christian Leadership Conference and law enforcement meet to discuss solution to gun violence involving youth
Possible jurors questioned in case of Mississippi man accused of killing eight people
Loved ones, police heal together in candlelight vigil after 10-year-old shot to death
Caught on camera: thieves with guns steal from Dollar General
Memphis Police investigate first two homicides in the city for 2020
Two charged with carjacking Lyft driver New Year’s Day
Memphis Police looking for person of interest in shooting that injured 10-year-old boy
TBI issues Most Wanted Alert for Nashville man accused in deadly bar stabbing that killed Rhodes College student
Reward up to $5,000 offered in case of theft from gun store in Humboldt, Tennessee
Crooks break into non-profit JUICE storage facility in Orange Mound
Savannah, TN, man indicted on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor
Hernando residents take their neighborhood back after a string of auto burglaries and a shooting
Second man charged in connection with deadly shooting outside nightclub
Man convicted in 2018 armed holdup of Dollar Tree in Frayser
Suspect wanted for hitting 74-year-old woman with car and robbing her in east Memphis
University of Memphis graduate tests positive for coronavirus in Japan
Graceland to hold job fair for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions
Family and friends gather for funeral of famed rodeo clown Lecile Harris
16-year-old dies after being shot in Southeast Shelby County, 17-year-old charged with reckless homicide
FBI agents execute search warrants at southeast Memphis nursing school & home of State Senator Katrina Robinson
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Tennessee driver license services
Help is here to fight long lines at select DMVs to get REAL IDs
Brandon Webber shot 16 times, including twice in the head, according to medical examiner
There’s no love for Memphis potholes
Malco Movie Mondays Contest
Playhouse on the Square
Event Calendar