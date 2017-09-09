Skip to content
WATN - Local 24
Memphis
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Local I-Team
Web Extras
Entertainment
Local Elections
Local Business
Local Good News
Local Cool School
Local Health Alert
Black History
Top Stories
Funeral service for rodeo clown Lecile Harris draws hundreds of family, friends, and fans
Video
Top Stories
Memphis woman’s dogs stolen during home burglary
Video
Residency requirements, Super Tuesday, Memphis city budget, and the Memphis housing market are topics on Local 24 This Week
Video
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Video
Justice Sotomayor issues scathing dissent about immigration
Video
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Local Prep Live
High School Football Scores
Sonic High School Sports Blast
Grizz Nation
Rebels Report
Tigers Den
Vols Country
Top Stories
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Video
Top Stories
Grizzlies: Jackson out at least 2 weeks with sprained knee
Memphis Redbirds single-game tickets on sale now, opening night is April 9
Barnes makes 7 3-pointers in Kings’ win over Grizzlies
Tigers claw Pirates, beating East Carolina 77-73
Community
Your Local Experts
Local 24 This Week
Event Calendar
Local 24 Cares
CW 30 Starrs
Pick-A-Pet
Local Memphis Live
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Careers
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Florida
Florida man saves dog after leash stuck in elevator
Video
Florida could require a prescription for certain sunscreens that could harm coral reefs
Video
Nearly 18-foot python captured in Florida
Video
Elvis Presley’s 24-karat gold piano unveiled at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida
Recent earthquakes explained: University of South Alabama Professor says its normal activity
More Florida Headlines
Possible Tornado Spawned by Hurricane Destroys Florida Homes
‘Hardcore storm chasers’ illustrate extreme winds of Hurricane Irma
Sheriff’s Deputies Rescue Two Boaters in Distress During Irma
Florida sheriff’s deputy killed in crash, returning home from helping at evacuation shelter
Harsh Warning About Looting and Curfew Issued in Tampa
Video From the Florida Keys As Irma Hits Florida
Don’t Shoot at Hurricane And Other Social Media Posts About Irma
Search for Homeless, Other Preps Before Hurricane Irma Hits Florida West Coast
‘Hardcore storm chasers’ illustrate extreme winds of Hurricane Irma
Pets evacuated from Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma
What's Trending Now
University of Memphis graduate tests positive for coronavirus in Japan
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Video
Tennessee driver license services
Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in March 2020
Video
Memphis woman’s dogs stolen during home burglary
Video
Graceland to hold job fair for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions
Funeral service for rodeo clown Lecile Harris draws hundreds of family, friends, and fans
Video
FBI agents execute search warrants at southeast Memphis nursing school & home of State Senator Katrina Robinson
Video
The “Memphis Connection” strikes again, this time President Trump sounds off
Video
Proposed TN “Parental Oversight Bill” could lead to censorship in public libraries, opponents say
Don't Miss
Malco Movie Mondays Contest
Playhouse on the Square
More Don't Miss
Event Calendar