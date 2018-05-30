Skip to content
WATN - Local 24
Memphis
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Local I-Team
Web Extras
Entertainment
Local Elections
Local Business
Local Good News
Local Cool School
Local Health Alert
Black History
Top Stories
Land swap in Germantown paves way for new softball fields, water tower, and subdivision
Top Stories
Tennessee lawmakers look to change sex offender legislation involving parents and their children
You could make $125 in one day by being a poll worker in DeSoto County, conditions apply
More older adults smoking marijuana
Video
Paid parental leave for county employees proposed by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris
Video
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Local Prep Live
High School Football Scores
Sonic High School Sports Blast
Grizz Nation
Rebels Report
Tigers Den
Vols Country
Top Stories
WATCH: Memorial service for Kobe & Gianna Bryant
Top Stories
Kobe Bryant memorial service set for Monday in Los Angeles
Video
Grizzlies: Jackson out at least 2 weeks with sprained knee
Memphis Redbirds single-game tickets on sale now, opening night is April 9
Barnes makes 7 3-pointers in Kings’ win over Grizzlies
Community
Your Local Experts
Local 24 This Week
Event Calendar
Local 24 Cares
CW 30 Starrs
Pick-A-Pet
Local Memphis Live
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Careers
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Germantown Board of Education
Land swap in Germantown paves way for new softball fields, water tower, and subdivision
What's Trending Now
Members of high school fishing team missing on Pickwick Lake
Video
FBI raid at State Sen. Katrina Robinson’s home and business draws attention of the Local I-Team
Video
Long lines continue for those looking to get a Real ID in Tennessee
Video
University of Memphis graduate tests positive for coronavirus in Japan
VERIFY: Bernie Sanders didn’t propose a 52% tax rate on incomes over $29,000
Video
Land swap in Germantown paves way for new softball fields, water tower, and subdivision
Graceland to hold job fair for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions
Police in Arkansas warn about scam where woman and child ask to use bathroom to steal from home
Video
Tuesday is last day to early vote for Tennessee presidential primary
Video
Bond Set At $20 Million For Sherra Wright In Lorenzen Wright Murder Case
Video
Don't Miss
Malco Movie Mondays Contest
Playhouse on the Square
More Don't Miss
Event Calendar